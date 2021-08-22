SZA Shares New Song "Joni"

We've yet to receive an update from SZA on the release of her follow-up to CTRL. Though she has made a few stellar appearances this year on records with Doja Cat and SAINt JHN, and she dropped "Good Days" in late 2020, there haven't been any signs that a new album is dropping before 2021 comes to a close. Thankfully, she's not keeping fans dry as she announced the return of SZA Sundays where she drops random thoughts weekly.

This Sunday, she came through with her latest drop, "Joni." Accompanied by a choreographed piece she shared to her IG page, SZA floats over gently plucked guitar chords with angelic harmonies. "I been wiped out like 3 times/ Beat dat shit call me nine lives/ I got perfect timing," she sings as she details her resilience in the face of adversity. "I can't stop 'til my shit shine."

Check out SZA's "Joni" below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Quotable Lyrics

Time waits for nary man

I regret all the things we said in haste

Knowing the golden hour waits for me

Twilight calls my name

Wrist froze, let the ice call my name too loud

Double 00’s by name now

