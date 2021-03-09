Last week, SZA’s supposed-fans bombarded her Twitter mentions and accidentally got her trending for apparently being a “liar.” A series of tweet threads containing articles and interview segments of SZA’s contradicting statements about such things as her age, the length of her hair, as well as sillier things, such as claiming to have never owned a television, but later posting a selfie with a TV. Another one alleged she painted her freckles, after stating her freckles were real.

However, after some slight detective work from the “Good Days” singer’s fans, a lot of these claims were “proven” false. As the jokes and investigative threads continued to spread like wildfire, SZA didn’t seem too happy about it, tweeting “I hate it here.”

While the tweet could be aimed at anything, the timing and energy of the tweet were just far too coincidental and popped up while fans were still getting a kick out of SZA’s “storytelling” habits. A few hours later, the “Hit Different” singer applied a little more pressure, still indirectly, albeit.

The singer tweeted "I’d be dead if I gave a f*ck."

In other news, SZA released the visual for her platinum-selling single “Good Days,” which ended up being something directly out of one of the singer’s fantasies. It has been a few years, actually four in June, since SZA released her critically acclaimed album CTRL. In the meantime, she has been keeping fans occupied with collaborations with other artists, including Megan Thee Stallion on “Freaky Girls” and “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla $ign, not to mention interviewing Doja Cat for a futuristic issue of V Magazine.

