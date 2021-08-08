SZA voiced her frustration with the recent ban on "teaching about racism" in states such as Tennessee and Texas, on Twitter Sunday, likely referencing new state laws that ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT). The theory is a method of examining the role race and racism played in the creation and perpetuation of structural and institutional elements of the United States. It also theorizes that disparate racial outcomes are the result of these institutional dynamics, rather than just intentional prejudices in individuals.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In her tweet, SZA directly expresses anger with the creation of a "hip hop holiday" while this legislation is being passed.

"Can’t explain how disrespectful it is to give 'hip hop' a holiday but allow Tennessee and Texas to literally BAN teaching about racism. We ain’t ask for no fucking monument. Do the right thing."

Critics of the bans on CRT often say that the legislation provides no specific definition of critical race theory and will in turn be used to prevent the teaching of racism, the civil rights movement, Unites States history, and more. Critical race theory is often only taught in higher levels of education, and little to no evidence has been shown of the theory being taught in grades K-12.

Check out SZA's tweet below