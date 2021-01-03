SZA has been teasing new music for quite some time now and recently, she finally came through with a new track that is already being praised by fans. At this point, it seems like the artist has quite a bit of music up her sleeve, and we can't wait to see it all come together. In the meantime, the artist is gearing up for what should be a fruitful 2021, and she is already looking to expel the demons of the past year.

In fact, SZA recently took to Instagram with a photo dump of some images she took over the past year. This was a means to leave 2020 behind, once and for all, and as usual, SZA looks stunning. The artist incorporated a couple of nudes into the photo dump, which is something she acknowledged in the caption. Needless to say, the artist is feeling confident in all aspects of her life.

"My mama prolly gon make me delete but I ain’t wanna take these into 2021. Fuck a finsta," SZA wrote.

Artists like Summer Walker have created Finstas in the past for their racier content although considering this is more of a one-off deal, it makes sense that SZA would forego all the trouble associated with creating a new account.

Hopefully, SZA will deliver that new album soon, as it would certainly make 2021 a worthwhile year.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for BET