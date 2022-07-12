SZA and Doja Cat previously made magic with their 2021 Planet Her collab, "Kiss Me More," and the Ctrl hitmaker recently revealed that the duo has another joint track on the way.

As HipHopNMore reports, while she was onstage at Madrid's Mad Cool Festival, Solána Imani Rowe began playing her unreleased but highly anticipated single, "Shirt," revealing that she has a surprise guest appearance that fans are sure to love on the final version.

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

If you're not already familiar, SZA first teased the song on TikTok along with a dance routine that subsequently went viral. In February of 2021, she shared that a music video for the track has already been filmed, though we have yet to see or hear anything on official streaming platforms over a year later.

"Want to know a secret?" she asked her audience while performing in Spain. "You all want to know who's on this song? It'll be our little secret, right?"

She then offered a few hints, teasing, "We already have a song together. Her name starts with a D and it rhymes with Soulja."

As you may remember, "Kiss Me More" won the pair a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in April, and continues to remain in rotation on playlists all these months later.

Though they have only worked together professionally a few times, SZA has long shared praise for her fellow musician. Back in March of 2021, she told Doja that she's "on her way to becoming the next Britney Spears" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on the arrival of "Shirt."

