Ever since SZA's 2017 album CTRL, fans have been anticipating yet another project. Her debut was an incredible body of work and by all accounts, it is a modern-day classic. While no one is denying this, some fans raised their eyebrows when SZA recently made remarks centered around herself being the queen of R&B. These types of discussions drum up a ton of debate, and this time around it was no exception. In fact, many fans clowned on SZA for even suggesting she deserved the title.

According to The Shade Room, SZA recently clarified these remarks, noting that she never claimed she was the queen of R&B. In fact, SZA says she was simply referring to the fact that some people call her the queen of R&B and how it's a designation that actually makes her quite uncomfortable.

The artist then went on to advocate for justice for Breonna Taylor, as well as Elijah McClain. Clearly, SZA isn't too worried about the backlash as she knows deep down what she was trying to convey the whole time.

In the meantime, fans are still awaiting a new project from her. Hopefully, that album comes sooner rather than later.