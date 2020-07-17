Watch out world: SZA's about to be the new queen of the freestyle. Well, maybe not, but at least she's having fun with the art form. On Friday (July 17th), SZA shared a video of her and Internet-star-turned-producer, Jay Versace, kicking it at what appears to be one of their home studios. In the clip, Jay instructs his fellow Jersey-native on how to properly conduct a "Jersey Freestyle," telling her to just "say the same sh*t over and over again...until something else comes up."

"Here’s @JAYVERSACE teaching me how to jersey freestyle last night..I see what kinda rapper. “Drunk off the dick I needa pedialte . Mediorite pussy” like huuuhh," SZA wrote in the caption referring to the questionable bars she proceeded to drop. SZA went on to share another clip from their freestyle session, this time showing Jay possessing "Cam'ron energy" as he spits variations of the same phrase over and over.

While SZA is not considered a rapper by any means—and certainly does not possess the freestyling skills that come naturally to many MCs—the R&B singer has definitely incorporated some hip hop flair into her music in the past. Fans have been long been waiting for a follow-up album to her 2017 masterpiece, CTRL, so maybe when the time comes, we'll see more of rapper SZA?