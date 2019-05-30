SZA's been doing a few collaborations as of late that includes her Game of Thrones "Power to Power" track with Travis Scott and The Weeknd as well as her latest DJ Khaled tune, "Just Us." While fans are grateful for these features, it's safe to say they're all really just waiting for another album to be dropped by the "Love Galore" singer. The 28 year-old's last LP was the beloved CTRL that recently celebrated 100 weeks on the Billboard charts. Around March of last year, SZA had revealed that she was preparing to release a deluxe version of CTRL with about 6 songs added, but she never quite went through with that plan.

More recently, SZA has been giving us little teasers of what we can expect from her upcoming releases by sharing snippets to her social media. The shared clips below hear some luscious intros to some tracks, as well as SZA singing about wanting to be herself.

Now it looks like she’s ready to move on to completing her next full song (and video) though, as the TDE singer has revealed that she’s shooting the music video for a new song called "Brace Yourself" next week. When a fan hit her up about the release of the song, she replied “Shooting brace urself like next week 🤔.” "Brace Yourself" is a track that SZA previewed on Instagram back in December (which you can check out below). The clip was only about 30 seconds but has been a popular snippet, circulating its way to fans all over who have been "REPLAYING THAT SNIPPET" in the hopes it will satisfy their craving for new music from the artist.