SZA Just Wants To Be Wanted On Haunting R&B Banger "Tread Carefully"

SZA is one of the titans of R&B right now and fans have been clamoring for a new album. While a new project timeline is still unknown, SZA has come through with new music today in the form of a deluxe version of 2017's CTRL. When the album came out five years ago, SZA teased a deluxe version of the album and five years later, it is finally here.

One of the standout songs here is "Tread Carefully" which comes complete with dark chords and SZA's signature songwriting. Throughout the track, SZA sings about wanting to be wanted and her various other desires when it comes to love and relationships. This is a song that could have certainly fit on the album's original tracklist, and fans will definitely enjoy what she has to offer here.

Quotable Lyrics:

How do you feel fightin' your feelings?

Scared of your feelings, livin' in whiteout

I can't see nothin' but you, starin' down my headlights

Gotta get my head right, damn, I been here all night now