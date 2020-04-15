Tons of famous folks from New Jersey including SZA, Halsey, Bruce Springsteen, Charlie Puth, and more are partaking in a live-streamed benefit event to raise money for the state that's been deeply impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from its neighbouring state of New York, New Jersey has been hit hardest by COVID-19, with over 64,000 cases reported by the CDC. As a result, a benefit live stream event will be held on April 22nd at 7:00 pm EST/4:00pm PST in an effort to raise money for the newly formed New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. “Jersey 4 Jersey" boasts an impressive lineup of celebrities hailing from the Garden State that will be in attendance. The event will see performances from SZA, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Tony Bennett, as well as appearances from non-musical talent like Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, and Saquon Barkley.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Springsteen announced the event during his appearance on Good Morning America via video chat on Tuesday. “New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times," The Boss explained. "That’s why I’m pleased to announce that on April 22nd, I hope you’ll join me, Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Saquon Barkley, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler, and many more for this special event."

"This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the Garden State, and I hope you’ll join us. Thanks," he concluded. The event will be broadcasted on the Apple Music and Apple TV apps, as well as on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio. Local TV stations including WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV, and radio stations like WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3, will also be airing the show.

