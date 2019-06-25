SZA has been processing a painful loss lately. The singer and songwriter has been dealing with the sickness of a close relative, her grandmother. SZA fans may recall the sassy voice of her grandmother giving SZA advice on a track from her debut album, CTRL. And in a swift Instagram post, the singer confirmed that her grandmother had passed. In honor of her late granny, SZA shared a photo of a new tattoo she has gotten along with photos of herself and her grandmother. The caption which was tied to the post read: "Dec 25 1928- June 19 2019" which considerably confirms the passing. We offer SZA our deepest condolences for the loss of her grandmother.

The latest in SZA news involved plans of a musical comeback. While doing a slew of collaborations this year which we have thoroughly enjoyed thus far, SZA has also been giving us a bit of teasers of what we can expect from her upcoming releases. The snippets were shared via social media and herein we could hear some luscious intros to some tracks along with SZA singing lyrics of wanting to be herself. We are surely looking forward to see what SZA has in store for us.