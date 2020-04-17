Who else is suddenly inspired to buy a trampoline right now?

TDE songstress SZA has been teasing the arrival of her upcoming album for over a year and the fans are starting to get a little impatient. In fact, it would appear as though the singer can't do much else without being harrassed for the album.

This week, she took to Instagram to show off how she's staying active and entertained during quarantine, relying on her trampoline to stay fit in these spooky hours. She headed to the backyard to get some jumping done, learning how to perform a backflip on the trampoline. The recording artist was seemingly too lazy to change into an actual outfit (aren't we all these days?) so she stayed in her underwear during the entire display.

In one video, she tries an advanced maneuver, coming pretty close to landing it perfectly. However, she jumped a little too high into it and didn't end up succeeding. Then, she went for a simple backflip and earned a great result.

In her comments, the majority of fans are asking for new music, which isn't exactly new. SZA has not released a full-length studio project almost in almost three years. Alongside her Top Dawg Entertainment cohorts, she is one of the artists that has kept fans waiting for the longest for some new vibes off the label.

Check out her moves below (and cross your fingers for new music)!