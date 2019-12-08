Just a couple of days after showing off an enviably slim figure, SZA has doubled down to flex on her fitness growth. Taking to Instagram, the TDE siren's most recent upload was helmed by a very toned physique, alluding to a successful routine as she decorated the selfie with fruit and vegetable emojis.

"Felt growth might delete," she penned.

Naturally, the upload drew its fair share of praise with one Taylor Bennet adding, "I SEE DA GROWTH PROUD OF YOU SIS! LETS GYM SOON."

It adds to the ongoing documentation of her fitness journey as she most recently conceded to being a "gym hoe" in a tweet.

"Me googling “is one spoonful of banana pudding gonna kill my abs”.. I’m officially a gym hoe .. damn," she tweeted.

She would use a similar tweet about her abs to allude to the impending arrival of new solo material from the singer. Lately, SZA's vocals have been sliding in a handful of prominently featured spots. In addition, the singer casually revealed that she was in the studio with Stevie Wonder, hinting at the fruition of the duo's collaboration in time for her next project.