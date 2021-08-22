mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SZA Drops Her Third Song Of The Day With "Nightbird"

Alexander Cole
August 22, 2021 12:14
Could SZA be trying to hint at something?


Despite not releasing an album in over four years, SZA has been incredibly active today as she started the morning off with a new song on her secret SoundCloud called "Joni." SZA then followed this up with a song called "I Hate You," and now, she is back again with a third effort called "Nightbird." For now, it seems like these songs are simply unused tracks from an upcoming album, although the mixes suggest that these are fully fleshed-out efforts.

As for the track "Nightbird," SZA offers up some bouncy bass lines that contain your typical r&b vibes. From there, the singer laments about a failed relationship and the man that continues to do her wrong. With "Joni" and "I Hate You," SZA is grappling with the breakup but on "Nightbird," she seems completely fed up with it.

There is no telling whether or not these drops will lead to a new album, however, there is no doubt that she has her fans talking.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stay the night
Even if it's not for real
Stay the night
Only got you for a short time

