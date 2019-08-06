It's unclear what juice SZA has been sipping on lately, but whatever it is we (and he adoring, endless fans) are here for it. For the last few weeks, the "Love Galore" singer has been serving serious looks on Instagram looking all kinds of gorgeous. From her summery bikini photos to her hot girl summer acceptance, SZA is the talk of the town right now for good reason.

In the latest of her hot shares to her feed, SZA has come through with another stunning look that sees her showing off a much appreciated red afro in a white crop top. The captionless post pulled in tons of responses from fans and other celebrities alike who have been left speechless by her nonchalant hotness.

In other, just as exciting SZA news, the "Doves In The Wild" singer recently revealed that she'll be dropping off a likkle musical project before an album arrives. "True tea: I’m probably gonna drop like a little project before my album so I can just get it out of the way," she previously stated. "Because realistically speaking, if you leave it up to my foolish ass, it’ll be here in quite some time."

We're ready for SZA season any day.