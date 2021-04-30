We still don't have an update on when we can expect her sophomore album, but SZA is hard at work. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer hasn't released a record since her acclaimed introductory effort Ctrl back in 2017, and after there was a bit of an internet tit-for-tat with her label, things seem to be back on track. We recently heard SZA partner with Doja Cat on their pop-heavy "Kiss Me More," but as fans wait for more tunes from the songbird, one admirer has incorporated SZA's artistic style into their celebratory moments.

On Twitter, a young lady named Maya was excited to graduate from college and her major perfectly complements SZA's Ctrl album cover. So, Maya decided to recreate the vintage computer backdrop for her graduation pictures.



Cindy Ord / Stringer / Getty Images

"Since I’m a computer science major, I decided to recreate @sza CTRL album as a grad pic," Maya tweeted. "[woman at computer emoji][sparkle emoji] #BlackTechTwitter #WomenWhoCode." The photo went viral and caught SZA's attention, and to say that she was a fan of her album cover's reinvention would be an understatement.

"AHHHHHHHH... CONGRATULATIONS QUEEN !!" the singer added in a caption to Maya's retweeted message. You can check out the picture along with SZA's emoji-laden reply below.