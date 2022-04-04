After accepting her first GRAMMY award on crutches last night, SZA confirmed earlier today that her ankle is in fact broken.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards took place last night, and the event was star-studded as usual.

Many artists won their first Grammy last night including Doja Cat and SZA, snagging the award for Best Pop/Duo Performance for their collab "Kiss Me More."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When it was time to accept the award, Doja Cat hurried back from the bathroom while SZA made her way to the stage on crutches. This came as a surprise to everyone since the "Good Days" singer had just walked the red carpet hours before with no assistance.

SZA told the Grammy press room that she injured herself a few days earlier when she started to get ready to travel for the event.

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before," she said. "But I definitely—that's the way it goes. Like everything awesome in my life has always come with something, like, very random, but it just adds to the energy and I'm just grateful."

Earlier today, SZA confirmed via Instagram stories that her ankle was broken based on an X-ray she received.

"Lmao welp it's confirmed broken," she wrote. "I thought it was just sprained (crying emoji). I was NOT missing that carpet."





Due to her suspected history of lying, many social media users thought the singer was back to her old ways and being performative once she appeared on stage with crutches.

"Sza always lying who bring fake crutches to accept a damn award," one user wrote.

"Y’all catch sza lying about something every month, im crying," another user wrote.

They were especially convinced due to a viral clip of SZA walking on stage using both of her feet, yet acting as if she was using the crutches to help her walk.

Based on the second image of her X-ray in her Instagram story, the singer has chipped the corner of her ankle bone. Hopefully she heals soon.