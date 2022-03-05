If anyone is going to provide us with an iconic Instagram photo dump, it's SZA. Over the months, the "Drew Barrymore" songstress has formed a habit of dropping off new content every few weeks, giving us everything from iconic selfies that are sure to be making rounds on the internet for years to come to behind-the-scenes looks at her day-to-day life as a "Normal Girl."

In her most recent post, we couldn't help but notice that the 32-year-old included plenty of shots of her toned figure. In the first picture, SZA can be seen standing in vibrant blue light, holding a camcorder and filming her subject of interest as someone else captures her beauty.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Next, we have a screenshot from a piece of art depicting what appears to be a Black gypsy woman of sorts, beautifully clothed in a blue dress and adorned with plenty of jewels – definitely something that SZA herself would wear on a red carpet, or perhaps during a performance.

Other pictures see the Ctrl hitmaker soaking in a relaxing bath, posing in the mirror wearing a sultry blue dress with plenty of bold front cutouts, holding a toy gun in her hand, and seemingly cooking up some heat with producers in the studio.

As we approach the end of the photo dump, we get a cheeky video of the Missouri-born star sneakily showing off her behind as it pokes out of her oversized pants, then zooming in the camera to show off her always-valid face card. Following that, we see what looks like BTS of a photo shoot, as the R&B star kneels, scantily clad as someone else applies lip gloss for her.

The last two pictures see a close-up of SZA's gorgeous dark brown eye, a face mask coating her skin, and a quote, which reads, "Relax, we're all crazy – it's not a competition." Check it out below.