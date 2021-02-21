Last week, SZA promised in an interview for CBS This Morning that her sophomore project was well underway, further assuring fans that the next single from the upcoming album is also set to arrive very soon. The 30-year-old songstress has already released two singles from the highly anticipated project, the first being "Hit Different" with Ty Dolla $ign last summer, followed by "Good Days," which arrived on Christmas Day. Since the release of the latter, the single has gone on to sell over 1 million units in the United States after less than two months.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET

The "Love Galore" crooner celebrated reaching the major milestone with the single by treating her fans to yet another provocative set of photos. She began this photoset with a cheeky mirror shot of herself donning white lace underwear and a mesh t-shirt showing off her rear-end tattoo.

Adding a screenshot of the Chart Data numbers confirming "Good Days" has now sold 1 million + copies, she completed the set with even more sexy mirror selfies. She added in a celebratory video of herself smoking a joint as she danced in an at-home studio.

She completed the set with a Valentine's Day-esque all-red lace outfit paired with a matching fur hat. She threw in an inspirational quote in the end that read: "Blasè blasè blasè. Stop judging your art based on how much applause it receives."

While a great sentiment, SZA obviously does not have to worry about receiving her fair share of critical and commercial applause. Check out some more shots from the sexy photo sump below.