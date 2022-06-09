SZA Blesses Fans With Seven Unreleased Songs On "CTRL (Deluxe)"

SZA is one of the most beloved artists in r&b although many of her fans are frustrated as it has been five years since the release of her incredible album CTRL. This is an album that truly put SZA on the map and since then, she has only released a couple of singles to tide people over. Today, however, she dropped a deluxe version of CTRL which contains songs from those sessions.

For instance, there are six unheard songs on here, all while the seventh is simply an alternate version of her hit song "Love Galore" with Travis Scott. As you can see, these new songs vary in length as some are just over a minute, while others are between 2:30 to four minutes long. Needless to say, SZA has delivered and we're sure fans are excited to finally consume her music again.

Tracklist:

1. Supermodel

2. Love Galore ft. Travis Scott

3. Doves in the Wind ft. Kendrick Lamar

4. Drew Barrymore

5. Prom

6. The Weekend

7. Go Gina

8. Garden (Say It Like Dat)

9. Broken Clocks

10. Anything

11. Wavy (Interlude) ft. James Fauntleroy

12. Normal Girl

13. Pretty Little Birds ft. Isaiah Rashad

14. 20 Something

15. Love Galore (Alt Version) ft. Travis Scott

16. 2AM

17. Miles

18. Percolator

19. Tread Carefully

20. Awkward

21. Jodie