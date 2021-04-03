SZA released her critically-acclaimed debut studio album CTRL back in 2017, instantly becoming a cult favorite for listeners. Since then, fans of the songstress have eagerly awaited her follow-up project. She answered their prayers by beginning her sophomore effort's rollout last summer with the single "Hit Different," followed by her most recent hit "Good Days." Previously the type to avoid social media, the 30-year-old has maintained a strong presence on her respective channels since she began releasing solo material again. Her Instagram platform has become the home of all her sultry photo dumps, treating fans to the racy shots once again.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BET

The Grammy-nominated artist shared a captionless photoset to her Instagram Thursday (April 1), racking up nearly 1.5 million likes since sharing the shots. In the cover photo of the set, the songstress rocks a blue letterman jacket with a midriff-exposing blouse paired with a mini-skirt. In another shot with the same outfit, she suggestively bends over to capture another mirror selfie.

In true SZA photo dump fashion, she added in aesthetically pleasing shots of plants, her--impressively, rolling a joint with stiletto acrylics on, and a studio session. Flip through the captivating shots below.

The last photo was a screenshot of an introspective quote, “I am a contradiction, I may disappoint you.”

She recently released the visual to her latest platinum-selling single "Good Days," and teased the release of her next single tentatively titled "Shirt."