SZA and Stevie Wonder's relationship has been tracking for some time with the duo's most recent outiung being when the TDE songstress made an appearance during Wonder's Taste Of Soul festival set to perform tracks like "Stand By Me" and "The Weekend."

Now, she's shared a new snippet of information, confirming that she and the legendary singer have been busy cooking up with a portion of a Voice Memo saved in her phone as proof.

"That’s part of voice note of me n Stevie wonder freestyling n writing in a tiny room for long time," she penned when prompted by a fan about the origins of the clip.

The relationship that the two artists have been building has been documented for some time with SZA even revealing the fact that Stevie Wonder prank called her earlier this month.

"Stevie Wonder prank called me yesterday..I cried like a baby," she casually announced via Twitter.

As for just what these sessions have been producing, and if we'll ever get to hear the finished products in the first place, there is no concrete answer. This summer marked two years since the arrival of her breakout Ctrl album. Since then, SZA's kept busy with her musical contributions to film and television phenoms such as Black Panther and Game Of Thrones. For now, we'll have to wait patiently for new solo material to arrive at the surface.