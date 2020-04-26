SZA was joined by her good friend Lizzo to guide a joint meditation session over Instagram live together in order to bring healing to the world during these difficult times. SZA is known for her commitments to centering one's energy and maintaining that balance, and it looks like Lizzo is just as fond of that practice. The two talented songstresses conducted the 45-minute session while viewers at home followed along, and one of the key points that they emphasized while they meditated was the importance of self-care. SZA made sure to touch on how the collective heightened substance use taking place during quarantine can take a major toll on your body.

“All these drugs... like liquor, weed, all these things, they lower your immune system,” she said. “It f*cks with your ability to fight things off. Tobacco—I used to smoke spliffs all the time, I used to smoke Backwoods all the time. I stopped that sh*t. Why? It was bodying my ability to heal and, like, correct myself, and taking me 10 steps back every time I would make five steps forward.” SZA proceeded to play her Tibetan singing bowl as they moved on to the sound-healing part of the session, while Lizzo showed off her well-known chops on the flute. After they both took a break, Lizzo began explaining how she's been dealing with her unhealthy relationship to social media while in quarantine, since it's become so much harder to avoid.

“For me, this is a whole dimension—social media, the internet—it’s a whole other world,” she said. “And for me, it’s not the healthiest world to be in, especially as of late. But since we’ve been in our houses, this is my destination. This is where I go, this is where I go on vacation, mind breaks. And when I go to this place and I overindulge in it, it’s made me really sick. It’s made my perception of myself sick, it’s made my joy sick. And I don’t think I was putting myself first. So now I’m just doing little things.” Lizzo shared a snippet from their live stream on her Instagram, explaining the process of sound healing and thanking SZA for letting her join.

"As your heart beats, it sends a vibration through your body," she wrote. "Imagine all the water and blood and organs in your body vibing to your heartbeat, like a drum.. again.. and again... The higher you vibrate, the higher your body can function. Music is a tool to get to that high vibration, it’s heart opening. Thank you @sza for letting me raise the frequency with you. Some people didn’t understand, but they gon feel it. In case you missed it, here’s something to meditate to— open yo chakras and yo mouth and sing with us!!! I promise you’ll feel better." Watch their full meditation routine below:

