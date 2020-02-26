SZA & Justin Timberlake Deliver Uplifting Anthem "The Other Side"

In an interview back in August, SZA revealed that she had linked up with Justin Timberlake in the studio and raved about their musical chemistry. "When I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language,'" she said.

Now that we hear the product of this session, we can confirm that she was right. "The Other Side" is the first song to be released from the soundtrack for TROLLS World Tour, the sequel to the 2016 computer-animated kids film. JT shared a clip yesterday of him and Ludwig Göransson working on the track before calling in a "unicorn", namely SZA, to add a missing magical touch. That first Trolls movie gave rise to the takeover of Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling." After giving a single listen to "The Other Side", one can confidently predict that the cheery self-empowerment anthem will be just as inescapable.

The music video for the SZA-JT collab will be premiering at 11 AM EST. The TDE songstress gave us a sneak peak of it last month, when she posted photos of herself in the same metallic snakeskin bodysuit that appears on the music video's YouTube page.

Quotable Lyrics

You're preachin’ to the choir, stop hatin' on yourself

Quit playin' with your mind, you’re spinnin

If you think that I'm a liar, just try it for yourself

The clouds will open up, blue skies are willing