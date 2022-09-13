Symba got fans riled up for the release of his newest mixtape, Results TakeTime, by posting star-studded tracklist to his Twitter. Featuring Hip Hop headliners Pusha T, Roddy Ricch, and 2 Chainz, the Gangsta Grillz mixtape is scheduled to release this Friday (September 16).

Symba's single featuring Pusha T “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2”, the sequel track to the duo's previous collab "Never End Up Broke" will also be included on this mixtape. “Never End Up Broke Pt. 2.” was released in early August and showed the duo throwing double and triple entendres overtop a key-driven disjointed beat produced by Dr. Dre and Dem Jointz.

Results Take Time will mark Symba's first Gangsta Grillz mixtape, but his second release with Atlantic Records, and while Symba may still be unknown to some Hip-Hop fans, he's been gaining notoriety at an impressive rate with heavyweight co-signs such as Dr. Dre, Snoop dog, and recently The Game.

Following the release of Results Take Time on Friday, Symba plans to take to the road for his first major nationwide tour where he will even claim stage time at Rolling Loud New York.