Symba Returns, Proclaims A New "GOAT"

Symba's back. The Bay Area rapper, who got his name from The Lion King, broke onto the scene with his debut album, Don't Run From R.A.P., in 2020. On the record, he landed some major features for someone who is still relatively underground: the LP boasted names like 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, and Moneybagg Yo.

"GOAT" is a new single off of Symba's upcoming project due out this summer, Results Take Time. On the song, the rapper displays a penchant for old-school lyricism. He discusses what the term GOAT really means, pondering "what makes a n**** the GOAT." He name drops many oft-cited GOAT candidates: 2pac, Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James, and more. In the end, however, Symba comes to an inclusive answer– anybody can be the GOAT if we adjust our definition.

Symba's flow and subject matter feel reminiscent of J. Cole, as does his production. The beat is laidback and makes heavy use of a chipmunk soul style.

Check out the song below, and be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't got no platinum records and I ain't won no awards

You know you fight uphill battles while pushing the culture foward

And the shit they neglect you for make the legends respect you more