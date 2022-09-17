mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Symba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition Album

Hayley Hynes
September 17, 2022 09:28
548 Views
20
0
Symba/SpotifySymba/Spotify
Symba/Spotify

Pop Out
Symba & DJ Drama Feat. 2 Chainz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Symba and Drama hinted that this could be the start of many projects from them.


Symba and DJ Drama came together this New Music Friday (September 16) to unleash their joint project, Results Take Time as a part of the Generation Now co-founder's Gangsta Grillz series – this one being classified as a "special edition." 

The West Coast rap star linked up with collaborators like Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Kali, Fridayy, Rayven Tyler, Key Glock, and RMR to finalize his album, as well as 2 Chainz on "Pop Out" which has already emerged as a fan favourite.

The fast-paced rack finds both Symba and Tity Boi sharing braggadocious bars like "These n*ggas thought that I was playing / 'Cuz I been out the way / Million dolla n*gga / I been humble, but today," and also sampled the infamous "we OUTSIDEEE" meme that generated plenty of internet attention last spring.

Other standouts on the tracklist include previously released singles like "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" and "GOAT," as well as "Never Change" featuring Roddy.

Stream "Pop Out" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

These n*ggas thought that I was playing

'Cuz I been out the way

Million dolla n*gga

I been humble, but today

Symba DJ Drama 2 Chainz new music new song new album new project Results Take Time collab track joint track gangsta grillz special edition
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Symba, DJ Drama, & 2 Chainz "Pop Out" On New Gangsta Grillz Special Edition Album
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject