Symba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More

Earlier this year, DJ Drama showed out alongside the Dreamville crew on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape, but as we head into the fall, the renowned Generation Now head has teamed up with West Coast rapper Symba for Results Take Time.

The pair recruited names like Roddy Ricch, Fridayy, Rayven Tyler, Key Glock, and 2 Chainz to rap alongside them, and ahead of its arrival, they shared "GOAT" and "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" featuring Pusha T as singles.

According to a recent IG post from Drama and Symba, their latest arrival introduces "The Dynasty Series," and they have plans to drop "many" more in the future.

Stream Results Take Time on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Results Take Time Tracklist:

1. Overnight

2. Never Change (feat. Roddy Ricch)

3. Never End Up Broke Pt. 2 (feat. Pusha T)

4. Can't Win For Nothing

5. Street N*gga (feat. Kali)

6. Trust Issues

7. Sacrifices (feat. Fridayy)

8. On God

9. Soul Ties (feat. Rayven Tyler)

10. Find A Way (feat. IIAN RICH)

11. GOAT

12. No Sleep (feat. Key Glock & Idontknowjeffery)

13. Pop Out (feat. 2 Chainz)

14. Blessings (feat. Rayven Tyler)

15. Better Days

16. Pendant (feat. RMR)

