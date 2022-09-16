mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Symba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More

Hayley Hynes
September 16, 2022 10:38
300 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Results Take Time
Symba & DJ Drama

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DJ Drama is back with a new Gangsta Grillz Special Edition.


Earlier this year, DJ Drama showed out alongside the Dreamville crew on D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz mixtape, but as we head into the fall, the renowned Generation Now head has teamed up with West Coast rapper Symba for Results Take Time

The pair recruited names like Roddy Ricch, Fridayy, Rayven Tyler, Key Glock, and 2 Chainz to rap alongside them, and ahead of its arrival, they shared "GOAT" and "Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" featuring Pusha T as singles.

According to a recent IG post from Drama and Symba, their latest arrival introduces "The Dynasty Series," and they have plans to drop "many" more in the future.

Stream Results Take Time on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Results Take Time Tracklist:

1. Overnight

2. Never Change (feat. Roddy Ricch)

3. Never End Up Broke Pt. 2 (feat. Pusha T)

4. Can't Win For Nothing

5. Street N*gga (feat. Kali)

6. Trust Issues

7. Sacrifices (feat. Fridayy)

8. On God

9. Soul Ties (feat. Rayven Tyler)

10. Find A Way (feat. IIAN RICH)

11. GOAT

12. No Sleep (feat. Key Glock & Idontknowjeffery)

13. Pop Out (feat. 2 Chainz)

14. Blessings (feat. Rayven Tyler)

15. Better Days

16. Pendant (feat. RMR)

[Via]

Symba DJ Drama new music new album new project Results Take Time Roddy Ricch Pusha T Kali Fridayy Rayven Tyler IIAN RICH Key Glock idontknowjeffery 2 Chainz RMR gangsta grillz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Symba Connects With DJ Drama For "Results Take Time" Album Feat. Pusha T, Roddy Ricch & More
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject