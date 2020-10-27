mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Symba Calls On 2 Chainz For New Single "Big Homie"

Aron A.
October 26, 2020 20:45
Symba & 2 Chainz connect on their new collaboration, "Big Homie."


Symba is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project, Don't Run From R.A.P due out on Atlantic Records. The rapper's been working on the project for a minute and recently unveiled a new single off of the project titled, "Big Homie" ft. 2 Chainz. Symba's rides the enchanting flute-driven production with ferocity as he flexes his come up before 2 Chainz slides through with a show-stopping verse.

"I made that record because somebody who helped me get in this s*** was showing signs of envy," Symba told AllHipHop about the song. "It was a newfound situation for me that they had no control over. Me being me, I still respected it because this is my homie. I know he doesn’t mean no wrong but he isn’t understanding how he feels and why he feels this way."

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
N***as talk about murder so much, it don't even seem violent
I'm on three-way with the pilot
How much is the plane? I'mma buy it
My neighborhood come with the siren
It'll turn you to a tyrant

