Symba & Roddy Ricch Vow To "Never Change" On New Collab

Aron A.
September 14, 2022 13:58
Never Change
Symba Feat. Roddy Ricch

Symba and Roddy Ricch connect on "Never Change."


By now, the stage is set for Symba's grand entrance. The Oakland-born rapper has kept the streets on their toes for the release of his next album, especially after locking in with Dr. Dre. On Friday, Results Takes Time, his Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama, will be out in its entirety with features from a slew of heavyweights in the game, like Pusha T and 2 Chainz.

Today, he gave fans a final taste of what to expect from his upcoming opus. "Never Change" ft. Roddy Ricch showcases Symba's range. We've seen his capabilities as an MC but he leans towards the melodic stylings of Roddy Ricch with an infectious California bounce. Still, the beat switches into something more ferocious, and Symba easily matches that energy with a vigorous flow. In the song, Symba reflects on his growing status in the music industry, vowing that money and Rfame will never change him.

The latest from Symba is a promising sign of what's to come. Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Rappers always rappin' 'bout they Rollies but don't own one
All my bitches bad, so I know all you n***as want one
That's why they always acting like it's love but don't show none

