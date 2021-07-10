Ever since defeating Nate Robinson in a boxing match back in November, Jake Paul has been angling for a fight against the likes of Conor McGregor. McGregor is one of the most popular UFC fighters of all time and he is a guy who knows how to put on a show and attract a lot of viewers. Not to mention, McGregor has entered the boxing ring once before, and he managed to not embarrass himself, which means he could very well do some damage against Jake.

Recently, McGregor addressed the Paul brothers as he noted that they are good showmen. He didn't rule out a fight against Paul although for now, it seems as though he is much more focused on the UFC and winning the lightweight title.

TMZ was able to catch up with famous actor Sylvester Stallone, and they asked him whether or not McGregor should even consider the possibility of getting in the ring with Paul. Surprisingly, Stallone said that McGregor should absolutely do it as it would be a massive payday. "Are you kidding. With the kind of money that's going around, he'd be foolish not to. Think about it," Stallone said.

The actor went on to praise Paul as he noted that Jake has a solid punch and that he can go toe-to-toe with some elite fighters. Needless to say, Stallone is on board for the fight and we can't help but imagine who would win between the two. Either way, it would be a spectacle for the ages.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

[Via]