Sylvester Stallone says that he's upset with the announcement of a new Creed spin-off centered around the character of Drago. Writing in an Instagram post on Saturday, the legendary actor slammed producer Irwin Winkler for "picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character" he created.

"Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out…ONCE AGAIN , IRWIN WINKLER , this PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David , are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," Stallone began his post, captioning a screenshot of the announcement of the project.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

He continued: "I APOLOGIZE to the FANS , I never wanted ROCKY characters to be exploited by these parasites… By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph but he NEVER told me about what was going on behind my back with the character I created for him !!! REAL FRIENDS Are more precious than gold."

The original Rocky film was released in 1976, written by and starring Stallone. Through 2006, the franchise totaled six films before rebooting in 2015 with the spin-off series, Creed. A third installment is set to be released on November 23. It will be the first movie not to feature Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

