Sylvester Stallone has taken a walk down memory lane to discuss one of his most recognized films, Rocky IV. The 72-year-old recently opened up to Variety about the 1985 movie and how his co-star Dolph Lundgren nearly killed him from a punch.

"He hit me so hard he almost stopped my heart," Rocky told the publication during his Cannes attendance. "I told him, 'Why don't we just do it? Just try to knock me out. Really cut loose as hard as you can.' That was a really stupid thing to say. Next thing I know, I'm on a low-altitude plane to the emergency room, and I'm in intensive care for four days. And there are all these nuns around."

Sylvester further explained how he hated Dolph the moment he met him, but that also helped him truthfully act out his role since the two are nemesis in the film. After some time, Sylvester finally realized why Dolph was cast in the move.

"Oh, that's right, he's perfect … This is what I would imagine they would create as an athlete -- someone who is literally perfect. Indestructible. Shoulders, calves, forearms, giant butt, neck, back, everything," he said.