Sylvan LaCue Snaps On New Project "Young Sylvan Ep. 1"

It feels like it's been a hot minute since we've heard from Sylvan LaCue. The rapper was lokey throughout 2020 with his last project arriving in 2019. However, LaCue has built trust among his fanbase that allows him the luxury of time to work on new music with fans understanding that the process will produce incredible results.

Such is the case with his latest EP, Young Sylvan Ep. 1. The rapper's latest body of work is a five-song project that centers around the concept of a television show based on his life. The rapper gets some assistance from a few artists on the project such as Grandmaster Vic, Garry Biddy, and Merlaku Ra.

Check out the latest offering from Sylvan LaCue below and sound off with your thoughts.