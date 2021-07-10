Sylvan LaCue Impresses Yet Again With "Young Sylvan Ep. 3"

Coming out of Miami, Sylvan LaCue has been one of the more consistent voices from the city and after changing his name from QuESt, the artist has been embarking on an EP series called Young Sylvan. With parts one and two dropping in February and April respectively, LaCue is now back with part 3 and as fans can imagine, this project contains incredible storytelling that will make you feel as though you were a part of LaCue's life story.

In this new project, LaCue continues to recount his hardships while also showcasing his songwriting ability and knack for writing clever bars. At five songs and 13 minutes, this is an extremely easy listen and by the end of it, he's going to have you wanting even more. As for features, there is only one to be found here and it is on the track "To The Max" with Merlaku Ra. Overall, it's yet another great effort and it's one that requires your attention.

If you are interested in checking out this new project, you can do so below. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Tracklist:

1. I Miss Aaliyah

2. Offer

3. To The Max (Merlaku Ra)

4. Dafuq

5. D.Wade