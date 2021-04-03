Sylvan LaCue Heals His Inner Child On "Young Sylvan Ep. 2"

Florida rapper Sylvan LaCue had a traumatic upbringing in Miami, but he’s ready to put his demons to rest once and for all on Young Sylvan Ep. 2. While the first installment of his newest February EP saw him being a bit more intense and standoffish, Young Sylvan Ep. 2 embraces emotion and vulnerability for the purpose of healing. “Whereas YS1 was rapid and abrasive, YS2 slows things down just enough for the listener to pick up patterns and see exactly what this whole thing is about,” LaCue said.

On tracks like “Power Rangers,” which was LaCue’s favorite show growing up, he wants the world to know that he’s invincible, and he isn’t taking anyone’s disrespect. “There was a sense of invincibility every time I watched [Power Rangers],” LaCue said. “This song was made with that same sentiment of invincibility.”

Sylvan LaCue’s descriptive and poignant storytelling skills are a frontrunner on the EP, especially on “Bowser In The Sky,” the project’s closing track, “I’ve seen all the morals go out the window and betrayal cross as soon as I looked up / Shook so many hands and delivered so many deeds without asking because the universe is peeping.” LaCue’s steadily building fanbase is sure to explode with this release, as vulnerability is not a virtue taken lightly.

Tracklist:

1. Penal Code 182.5 (feat. Drakeo The Ruler)

2. Trauma

3. Power Rangers (feat. Orianthi)

4. Peter Pan (feat. Grandmaster Vic)

5. P S 2 (feat. Grandmaster Vic)

6. Bowser In The Sky