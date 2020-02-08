R&B Divas: Atlanta star Syleena Johnson had an interesting talk with REVOLT TV & Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club crew recently, reflecting on events from her extensive singing career dating back to the early 2000s that even includes one insightful story involving Kanye West and Lauryn Hill. She also had a few words to say about another Chicago musician she worked with by the name of R. Kelly.



Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage for Zomba Label Group/Getty

Syleena and Kellz have an extensive history, as you can see in the picture above where she attended his 2005 "Trapped in the Closet, Chapters 1-5" premiere party at the Esquire Theater in his hometown of Chicago. He also wrote & produced a song off her debut album Chapter 1: Love, Pain & Forgiveness called "I Am Your Woman," which has since gained a cult following particularly in Africa. Speaking with Charlamagne and Angela Yee, Syleena says that, although the song could be a wedding song or the jam a couple made a baby to, ultimately the lyrics could be offensive to someone who went through any of the sex crimes that R. Kelly is accused of committing. The lyrics in question read as follows: "Now I've been dealin' with you since sweet 16 / Woman enough to let you raise me / You used to call me Daddy's ghetto queen / And you still mean the world to me / No sooner than I say no more / I run to you like a corner store." Many women claimed Kelly would demand they call him "Daddy" when he had them locked away in his home, so we can understand how that sounds a bit wild. Still, she says that while she won't perform it here in the States, the song won't be retired in Africa since its meaning to them is deeper than what Kellz has done here in America.

Listen to Syleena Johnson's full interview with The Breakfast Club below, and let us know if you agree: