Sydney Sweeney trolled the Red Sox on social media after tossing out the first pitch for their game against the Blue Jays in Boston on Friday night. The Euphoria star joked that she should've been on the mound for the Sox after the team suffered a historic 28-5 loss.

"They should’ve put me in," Sweeney captioned a series of photos of herself at Fenway Park on Friday night.

For the night, Sweeney rocked a cropped Red Sox jersey with high-waisted jean shorts and red Golden Goose low-top sneakers.



Among the myriad of mistakes committed by Boston during the game included allowing an inside-the-park grand slam, which was the first in the MLB since September 2017. All-in-all, 28 runs are the most ever given up by a Red Sox team. It was also a franchise record for runs for the Blue Jays.

“That was awesome,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said of the big victory. “Before the game, we talked about how you can come out a little bit sleepy or we can come out hot. We came out hot.”

The Red Sox now fall to 48-47 on the season, ranking 4th in the AL East.

