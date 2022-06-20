Sydney Sweeney recently discussed playing a "sexualized character" with her role as Cassie on HBO's Euphoria and whether she feels pigeonholed into similar roles as a result of the acclaim she's received for the performance. The 24-year-old actor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday to speak on Euphoria as well as where her career is headed.

Sweeney says that she doesn't want her audience to begin to associate her with her characters, explaining that she wants viewers to see the characters she plays as completely different people.



Presley Ann / Getty Images

"Cassie is a sexualized character, and that became a mold that was then [forced] onto me as a human being instead of just Cassie," she explained. "I was seeing people say, 'Oh, she only got this because she showed her boobs.' I had multiple shows and movies before I even did Euphoria. I look very different in everything I do because I want to become the character individually, and I don’t want people to associate Sydney Sweeney with a character — I want them to fully feel like they’re experiencing another world and another person."

Sweeney goes on to cite the numerous other roles she's had in her career. In addition to Euphoria, Sweeney has worked on White Lotus, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Sharp Objects, and more.

"People didn’t tie in that a couple months before, I did Handmaid’s Tale, or before that I was in Everything Sucks. And a month before that I did Sharp Objects and when people then started putting that together and then seeing White Lotus, I think that’s what kind of turned it for everyone. You look at some of these incredible male actors who get to play the coolest, most diverse characters, and people are just like, 'Oh, cool.' No one ever puts any type of stigma behind it."

The second season of Euphoria aired on HBO, earlier this year. The series has since been renewed for a third season.

