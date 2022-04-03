Sydney Sweeney says that she forgot how many nude scenes she shot for Euphoria when she invited her grandparents to the premiere of season two. In response, they told her that she had the "best tits in Hollywood."

“I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity],” Sweeney told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, earlier this week. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen.”



Presley Ann / Getty Images

She says she soon realized that she “wasn’t thinking" and was embarrassed during her nude scenes. To Sweeney's surprise, her grandparents didn't have much of a reaction.

“They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood,” she recalled.

Sweeney recently told the Independent that she feels her nudity in the show has taken attention away from the quality of her performance as Cassie.

“I’m very proud of my work in ‘Euphoria,’ ” she told the outlet. “I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

Check out Sweeney's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below.

