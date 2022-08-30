Sydney Sweeney has addressed the backlash to her mother's recent birthday celebration, calling the response from fans "wild." Many online had been upset with attendees for wearing "Blue Lives Matter" shirts and MAGA-inspired hats.

"You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions," Sweeney wrote in a tweet on Saturday. "Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"



Many fans were still upset with Sweeney despite the response.

One fan wrote: "You're not responsible for your family's bigoted beliefs but it's ridiculous for you to claim people are 'making assumptions' when the shirt literally is a political statement."

"Assumptions? Don’t gaslight your fans (many are likely young progressive people based on the content of the show that gave you fame)," another tweeted. "Your family is obviously far-right based on the blue lives matter shirts and MAGA babies."

Sweeney is best known for her roles on HBO's Euphoria and White Lotus, both of which have earned her nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. She'll be up for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for Euphoria and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for White Lotus.

