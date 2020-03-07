Syd Joins Lil Uzi Vert On "Urgency"

After endless delays and label disputes, Lil Uzi Vert finally touched down with Eternal Atake this week. The project was worth the wait, and is receiving praise from fans and even some haters. It proves that Vert has range and the ability to create music that can resonate with everyone. Tucked away on the album is "Urgency" featuring Syd. The two kindred spirits sound immaculate together.

The Internet co-founder and former Odd Future member Syd lays her milky smooth vocals down alongside Vert's melodic autotune croons. They both sing about needing urgent love, which is a slick way of vocalizing the need for a booty call. The instrumental was constructed by Bobby Raps and Wheezy and is playful and energetic. "Urgency" could function as a radio single, but it also makes for an amazing album cut.

Quotable Lyrics

Treat my dark skin like my redbone, yeah

Tell my redbone call my real phone

For emergency

I hit you up just with that urgency

Know I need your love like you ain't never heard of me

And I know I was dead wrong, yeah

I wanna turn up, just another sad song, yeah