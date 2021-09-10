Syd & Smino Bring The Heat On "Right Track"

Scrolling through your preferred DSP today, you may not have been looking for Syd's new song "Right Track," but as its namesake suggests, the lively Smino-assisted single is exactly what you should be listening to on this New Music Friday.

Arriving a couple of months after the reserved, Prince-esque single "Fast Car," Syd's latest single is a much more spirited affair, as the Fin artist delivers a carefree performance over ForteBowie's romantic, Latin-inspired production. The groove is undeniable, and the track elevates even further once Smino appears to let off a scene-stealing verse.

Honestly, the only disappointing thing about Syd and Smino's infectious new collaboration is that it is criminally short. Clocking in at well under three minutes, many listeners will be undoubtedly be looking for the replay button to experience their small dose of magic one more time. With two back-to-back impressive tracks, Syd definitely appears to be preparing fans for a dynamic, genre-fluid solo record.

Give Syd'sSmino-assisted "Right Track" a listen below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling her latest single.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, you shine like a ray, you like Issa nem

This that Ricky Martin, Spanish string, you feel

We be strummin' through the drinks, keep them glasses chill

I'm a N-E-R-D, 'bout that P, Pharrell