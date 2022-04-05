Syd, who is set to release her second studio album, Broken Hearts Club, later this month, says she "wasn’t in a good place" during her days with Odd Future. The “CYBAH” singer discussed the turbulent time in her life during a recent interview with NME.

When asked about her time with the legendary collective that helped birth the careers of Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt, and more, Syd admitted that she doesn't recall the times fondly.

“It feels like a lifetime ago,” Syd said. “I don’t have any real memories of that time. I was just floating through it. I wasn’t in a good place then and so I don’t really reminisce on those moments.”



Kevin Winter /Getty Images

Despite beginning with Odd Future, she left the group in 2016 to focus on her own career.

Syd also reveals in the interview that she intends her next record with The Internet to be the group's last.

"The next Internet album will also be our last," she said. "I have no idea what’s next. I don’t know. Maybe we’ll create an Internet label. We talked about that — just signing ourselves.”

Broken Hearts Club will be available this Friday, April 8.

