Sy Ari Da Kid Shares "Sy Ari Not Sorry"

Aron A.
June 19, 2021 14:32
Sy Ari Not Sorry
Sy Ari Da Kid

Sy Ari Da Kid drops off his latest project.


Sy Ari Da Kid's turnaround rate is arguably his most impressive quality as a songwriter, rapper, and overall artist. The rapper is only a few months released from his last body of work, It's Not You, It's Me. The 11-song record dropped in the thick of the winter but now, he's delivered some new vibes to get every one right for the summer. On Friday, he shared his new project, Sy Ari Not Sorry which includes the previously released single, "Aye I'm With It." The new project from Sy Ari boasts two features from Young Dro, Paxquiao, and Derez Deshon. 

Peep the latest release from Sy Ari Da Kid below and sound off in the comment section below with your favorite track off of Sy Ari Not Sorry

