Sy Ari Da Kid Locks In With The Heavyweights On "The Shadow In The Sade"

Sy Ari Da Kid has been revving up for the release of his new project, The Shadow In The Shade. After releasing singles like "Press 0 "ft. Benny The Butcher, and "Lock The Bottom Lock," he's unveiled his new project in full. The 21-song effort finds Sy Ari Da Kid sharpening his pen, holding his own amongst the giants. Lloyd Banks, Raekwon, Big K.R.I.T, T.I., Jadakiss, and more appear on the tracklist.

The Shadow In The Shade is a response to those who feel like the pillars of hip-hop are beginning to deteriorate. "All the true hip-hop fans that respect the creative process. All the special talented people that never get the spotlight they deserve because of how fake and biased the industry is. All of those incredible shadows stuck in the shade," he said in a statement.

Check the project below.