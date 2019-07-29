mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sy Ari Da Kid Joined By Paxquiao And Dababy On "One Phone Call"

Milca P.
July 29, 2019 02:06
One Phone Call
Sy Ari Da Kid Feat. DaBaby & Paxquiao

Sy Ari pops out with a new track.


While Sy Ari Da Kid is well-documented for his prolific work behind the scenes, the producer and songwriter has quietly been crafting undeniable bangers on the forefront and his latest entry is no exception.

This time around, the southern vocalist teams up with Dababy and Paxquiao to bring his latest "One Phone Call" creation to completion. On it, the three men trade off on their current successes: "If money ain't the conversation, we will never speak."

The new collaboration comes through some months after Sy Ari's full-length After The Heartbreak project, released in May. So far, no signs point to a follow-up, but his latest is sure to hold fans over.

Quotable Lyrics

Is you gone ride for me?
Tell the truth, bitch you don't have to lie to me
They say I'm hot, but that makes sense cause I keep fire with me
When I reach in my pockets it's pink and blue like it's Monopoly

Sy Ari Da Kid
