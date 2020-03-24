mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sy Ari Da Kid Is In Social Distancing Mode On "Quarantine & Chill"

Aron A.
March 23, 2020 21:00
11 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Quarantine & Chill
Sy Ari Da Kid

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sy Ari Da Kid comes with some chill vibes for the social distancing season.


It was only a matter of time until someone capitalized on the "Quarantine & Chill" line. Thankfully, it was Sy Ari Da Kid who managed to take the phrase and flip it into a peaceful jam to get you through these troubled times. The singer's latest record features production from Natra Average and Dub Tha Prodigy who deliver a serene feel through the acoustic and minimal production. Mind you, this isn't necessarily about social distancing, perse, but Sy Ari Da Kid turns a negative into a positive as he relates the current situation that we're all going through to lost love. "Let's stay home like we're quarantining," he sings. "Ain't no love for you outside, that's more reason."

Check the song out below. Hopefully, it helps with the social distancing.

Quotable Lyrics
Take your time, we don't need rules
Do these things for only you 
I know just how to set the mood 'round here
I got a fridge full of food downstairs

Sy Ari Da Kid
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  11
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sy Ari Da Kid
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sy Ari Da Kid Is In Social Distancing Mode On "Quarantine & Chill"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject