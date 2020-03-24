Sy Ari Da Kid Is In Social Distancing Mode On "Quarantine & Chill"

It was only a matter of time until someone capitalized on the "Quarantine & Chill" line. Thankfully, it was Sy Ari Da Kid who managed to take the phrase and flip it into a peaceful jam to get you through these troubled times. The singer's latest record features production from Natra Average and Dub Tha Prodigy who deliver a serene feel through the acoustic and minimal production. Mind you, this isn't necessarily about social distancing, perse, but Sy Ari Da Kid turns a negative into a positive as he relates the current situation that we're all going through to lost love. "Let's stay home like we're quarantining," he sings. "Ain't no love for you outside, that's more reason."

Check the song out below. Hopefully, it helps with the social distancing.

Quotable Lyrics

Take your time, we don't need rules

Do these things for only you

I know just how to set the mood 'round here

I got a fridge full of food downstairs

