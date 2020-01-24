Sy Ari Da Kid Enlists T.I. and CyHi The Prynce For "Verbatim"

Fans of Bronx-bred emcee Sy Ari Da Kid are reveling in the release of his new album It Was Written, which is currently streaming solely on Spotify while the kid gets a few technical issues together. If you're subscribed to any of the other streaming services, take a listen to one of the LP's standout cuts featuring T.I. and CyHi The Prynce while you wait for the full project to drop.

Based off the official tracklist that Sy posted on IG (seen above), the project is loaded heavy with some of the dopest musicians in the game, including features from Big K.R.I.T. and production from Statik Selektah to name a few. On "Verbatim," all three rappers trade bars about the many highs and lows in their careers and personal lives, in addition to words of wisdom that listeners can take and apply into their own lives. While the entire LP is filled with gems, this one in specific knocks hard and provides valuable life lessons for any hip-hop head. Much respect.

Listen to "Verbatim" by Sy Ari Da Kid, T.I. and CyHi The Prynce below, and check out It Was Written on all streaming platforms very soon, but right now if you're rocking with Spotify:

Quotable Lyrics:

I would never fake my image

Guess I ain't poppin' til Soulja Boy say my name with a question mark and an exclamation with it

Get it?

I think it's time to run up the facts

I'm like a JanSport customer; motherf**ker, all I want is a bag

And I ain't that n***a stuck in the past

Don't ask about Cash Money — already paid them back their money in cash