Sy Ari Da Kid Bares His Soul On Introspective New Album "It Was Unwritten"

Following a preview yesterday of the standout track "Verbatim" featuring T.I. and CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid has officially let off his full It Was Unwritten album, and it was most definitely well worth the wait.

As he describes in the tweet seen above, It Was Unwritten plays like an ode to the golden era of '90s rap from start to finish. It goes without saying that Ari's got bars, whether it's on single-ready cuts like "A Dream a Plan" alongside Big K.R.I.T. or on a more freestyle tip as he effortlessly displays on "Sway at Night & Smack Dvd Url (Interlude)." Every song packs in a different part of his personality, from rapping about the pain of just existing, the longing to be with a family member when phone calls aren't enough, practicing forgiveness, embracing love and understanding the power of your roots as Black man. The picture he illustrates overall is beyond beautiful, and you only get to see it fully by listening to the entire LP from end to end. With that said, don't let us hold you up any longer from experiencing this impressive rap record.

Listen to It Was Unwritten by Sy Ari Da Kid right now on Spotify, and expect it to hit other streaming platforms very soon.

Tracklist:

1. Never Write Always Right

2. Two Parent Household (feat. Rama)

3. Entrepreneurship

4. A Dream A Plan (feat. Big K.R.I.T.)

5. Reap What You Sow (feat. Statik Selektah)

6. Under & Over the Influence (feat. Paxquiao)

7. Chain Reaction

8. Sway at Night & Smack DVD URL (Interlude) (feat. Nu Jerzey Twork)

9. Didn't I (feat. Quentin Miller & Translee)

10. Temporary Love (feat. Jasmine Janai)

11. Aria

12. Verbatim (Remix) (feat. CyHi The Prynce & T.I.)

13. Pioneer/Peace

14. The Lost & Found Files, Pt. 1 (Bonus Track)